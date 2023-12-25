Mannheim - Psychiatric clinic: Man allegedly set fire to clothes

A 61-year-old man is believed to have caused a room fire in a psychiatric clinic in Mannheim - 15 people were subsequently taken out of the building. The man probably set fire to an item of clothing on Monday night, said a police spokesman. No one was injured. However, the 61-year-old was taken to hospital as a precaution, as reported by the fire department. The police are investigating.

Source: www.stern.de