The lettering 112 for the emergency number is on an ambulance. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Mannheim - Psychiatric clinic: Man allegedly set fire to clothes

A 61-year-old man is believed to have caused a room fire in a psychiatric clinic in Mannheim - 15 people were subsequently taken out of the building. The man probably set fire to an item of clothing on Monday night, said a police spokesman. No one was injured. However, the 61-year-old was taken to hospital as a precaution, as reported by the fire department. The police are investigating.

Source: www.stern.de

