Cultural policy - Prussian Foundation and Humboldt Forum see a shared future

With the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation (SPK) and the Humboldt Forum in Berlin, two of Germany's largest cultural institutions are on course for a joint future. Following a comprehensive reform of the foundation, which is currently underway and will result in autonomous museums and institutes, the Humboldt Forum could become an independent part of the new SPK. This was made clear by the responsible leaders in talks with the Deutsche Presse-Agentur in Berlin.

In addition to the State Library and several institutes, the foundation, which is funded by the federal and state governments and has around 2000 employees, also includes the State Museums in Berlin with 15 collections and 4.7 million objects at 19 locations. The Humboldt Forum, which covers a total of 40,000 square meters, is occupied by the SPK with two of its museums, the State of Berlin, the Humboldt University and the Humboldt Forum Foundation. On display are exhibits from Asia, Africa, America and Oceania as well as objects relating to Berlin's history.

"First of all, it is important that the transformation of the SPK is implemented," SPK President Hermann Parzinger told dpa. "If it sets itself up as a network of autonomous institutions, then another institution can of course be added, and our collections have played a central role in the Humboldt Forum from the outset."

Parzinger pointed out one of the problems: "In the current structure, the General Director of the Humboldt Forum has no responsibility for the collections of the National Museums because they belong to the SPK."

Despite the efforts of both sides, there are always frictional losses. "In this respect, a holistic design of the building would be an enormous step forward," says Parzinger.

The General Director of the Humboldt Forum, Hartmut Dorgerloh, also referred to the period of upheaval at the Prussian Foundation. It will then be clear what this means for the two SPK institutions, the Ethnological Museum and the Museum of Asian Art. "The Humboldt Forum is establishing itself according to its purpose, also as a place of democratic, cosmopolitan debate," Dorgerloh told dpa.

This also includes museums, "but the Humboldt Forum is not just a new museum location". Dorgerloh sees an opportunity in this: "in the cooperation with a reformed SPK, which also includes libraries, research institutes and archives in addition to the museums". From the Humboldt Forum's point of view, it is also a priority in this legislature that the reform of the SPK is successful and that this is also linked to significantly improved financial and staffing resources.

Dorgerloh already sees closer cooperation. "Here at the museum, the collaboration with the two museums has developed in a very trusting manner, from the restorers to the curators working together. Externally, for example with our international partners, we present ourselves as a unit and are also perceived as such."

Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth also sees the two institutions coming closer together in the future. "The perspective for the Humboldt Forum should be the SPK," the Green politician told dpa. It makes no sense for this to run in parallel. "We have proposed that the Humboldt Forum be included in the SPK structural debate. The federal states wanted the SPK reform to be launched first and then the Humboldt Forum to be considered at the same time." In her view, this is part of the process.

Source: www.stern.de