Personnel decision - Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation: New top management

With the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation (SPK), Germany's most powerful cultural institution, gets a new leadership. The SPK Foundation Board, chaired by Culture State Minister Claudia Roth (Greens), determines on this Monday about the succession at the helm of the Foundation. The incumbent President Hermann Parzinger (65) will retire from office next year due to age.

The SPK is Germany's largest and most significant cultural institution. To the state-funded foundation with around 2000 employees and staff belong, among others, the State Library Berlin and several institutions. The State Museums in Berlin with 15 collections and 4.7 million objects at 19 locations are also part of it.

Culture State Minister Chairs the Foundation.

