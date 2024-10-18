"Provocative threat": Putin reacts to Zelenskyy's remarks on nuclear weapons

17:09 Putin Won't Attend G20 Summit in Rio due to ICC Warrant

Vladimir Putin won't be attending the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in November, as he announced during a virtual press conference in Moscow. The Russian leader is aware of the attention surrounding his country and the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against him personally. "I have good, friendly relations with President Lula. Should I travel there just to disrupt the work of this forum?" Putin questioned. He added that Russia will send an appropriate representative to the meeting of the 20 leading industrial and emerging economies in Brazil. In the past, Putin has often been represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at international events. Moscow considers the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan next week, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and other states, as the main diplomatic event of the year. The International Criminal Court issued a warrant against Putin in 2023 for alleged war crimes in the attack on Ukraine, particularly for the deportation of Ukrainian children.

16:19 Russians Report Precise Recapture in Kursk Region

Russian forces are reportedly reclaiming Ukrainian-occupied villages in the Kursk region, according to Russian state news agency TASS, citing military sources in Moscow. Ukrainian soldiers reportedly left their positions at the village of Ljubimowka due to fears of being surrounded and retreated. The withdrawal occurred at the village of Tolsty Lug. Heavy losses are reported for the Ukrainian side, with about 50 deaths and numerous captures, according to a Russian Telegram channel. However, these claims remain unverified and unconfirmed by Ukrainian sources.

17:09 Putin Condemns Zelensky's Nuclear Weapons Remarks as "Dangerous Provocation"

Vladimir Putin has condemned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's suggestion that Kyiv might seek to acquire nuclear weapons if it cannot join NATO as a "dangerous provocation". "This is a dangerous provocation. There will be a corresponding reaction to every step in that direction," Putin said to foreign journalists. Putin questioned whether Ukraine has the capacity to develop a nuclear weapon itself and added that "it's not difficult in the modern world". He emphasized that "Russia will in no way allow this to happen". Zelensky hinted in a speech in Brussels on Thursday that Ukraine might consider acquiring nuclear weapons to deter Russia if it cannot join NATO. "Either Ukraine has nuclear weapons for protection, or it must be part of an alliance. We know no alliance as effective as NATO," the Ukrainian president said. Shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine agreed to give up the nuclear weapons stationed on its territory as part of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

15:43 Kyiv Reports Largest Return of Fallen Soldiers since War's Beginning

Ukraine has received the remains of more than 500 soldiers killed in combat against Russian invading forces, primarily in the east of the country. "501 bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders" were returned, the Coordination Staff for War Prisoners Issues in Kyiv announced. Most of the fallen were recovered from the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, where Russian troops are currently advancing. After identification, the bodies will be handed over to their families, the staff further reported. The exchange of prisoners and the return of fallen soldiers is one of the few areas where Moscow and Kyiv still cooperate. This return of fallen Ukrainian soldiers is the largest since the beginning of the Russian invasion war in February 2022.

15:19 NATO Studies Reports of North Korean Troops Supporting Russia

NATO is investigating reports of North Korean troops being sent to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said after a meeting of defense ministers that the alliance cannot confirm the presence of North Korean soldiers in the conflict so far. However, he emphasized that they are holding discussions with partners in the Indo-Pacific region to gather all possible evidence. The situation could change, Rutte said, as North Korea has supported Russia's attack on Ukraine in the past. South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has stated that his country believes North Korea has sent troops to Russia. Intelligence reports indicate that a total of 12,000 soldiers may be deployed (see entry at 11:58 AM.). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expressed similar concerns on Thursday, stating that possibly up to 10,000 North Korean soldiers could soon join Russia's side against Ukraine.

14:50 Mysterious Object Prompts Air Alarm on NATO's Eastern Border

NATO accuses Russia of yet another airspace violation. According to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, an unidentified object illegally entered the airspace of NATO member Romania, which borders Ukraine, on Thursday evening. Romanian authorities and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe responded efficiently, Rutte said at a press conference following a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels. The Romanian Foreign Ministry also holds Russia responsible for the airspace violation (see entry at 08:27 AM). Romanian reports indicate that two Spanish NATO air surveillance F-18 fighter jets were already alerted before the object crossed the border to monitor the situation. Romania's air force additionally deployed two F-16 aircraft. However, the pilots did not need to interfere. Around 20 minutes after the object entered Romanian airspace, there was no further radar signal. It was suspected that the object may have been a runaway drone. However, no visual contact was made, and no debris was found. Romanian residents were advised to seek shelter in basements or protected spaces due to the air alert. The object penetrated approximately 14 kilometers into Romanian airspace.

Putin views the BRICS nations as the driving forces behind global economic growth in the upcoming years. He referred to these countries as the primary engines of global economic expansion, expressing optimism ahead of the summit in Kazan. Putin aims to establish a powerful counterbalance to the West in international politics and trade. Besides Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates are also part of the BRICS collective.

13:59 Ukraine Receives Additional Military Aid from Canada

Canada has pledged to provide Ukraine with further military assistance. Defense Minister Bill Blair announced a military aid package worth approximately 43 million euros, encompassing small arms, ammunition, and protective gear. Funds for the training of Ukrainian troops are also included. This new aid package is part of the total 334 million euros in military aid that Canada offered in July.

13:45 NATO Unable to Validate Reports of North Korean Troops in Russia

NATO remains uncertain about South Korean reports suggesting North Korean troops are participating in Russia's conflict against Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the alliance is still assessing the situation and seeking more information from South Korea. According to South Korea's intelligence agency, North Korea has deployed approximately 1,500 soldiers to Russia in support of the assault on Ukraine. South Korea's news agency Yonhap reported initially that North Korea intended to send a total of 12,000 soldiers to the frontline. However, Russia has refuted these allegations.

13:27 Scholz: "Putin has Underestimated the Situation"

During a visit to the United States, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed the shared responsibility for peace. "Our stance is clear: We will support Ukraine as robustly as possible while ensuring that NATO does not become involved in the conflict to prevent its escalation into a larger catastrophe," Scholz said. "This duty lies heavily upon our shoulders, and no one can relieve us of it." Scholz emphasized, "We remain steadfast in our support of Ukraine and believe that Putin has underestimated the gravity of the situation; he cannot simply wait out this conflict."

13:09 South Korea's Intelligence Agency Confirms Report of North Korean Soldiers in Russia

South Korea's intelligence agency has corroborated reports about North Korean soldiers being deployed to Russia. The agency confirmed that Russia has dispatched around 1,500 North Korean troops in support of its invasion of Ukraine. The agency claims that these troops were transported to Russia via a naval ship between October 8 and 13. Earlier, South Korea's news agency Yonhap reported that North Korea intended to send a total of 12,000 soldiers to the frontline.

12:26 Evacuation of Eastern Ukrainian City Kupiansk Begins

Ukraine has commenced evacuating the city of Kupiansk in the northeast of the country due to continuous Russian attacks. The regional governor revealed that around 10,000 people need to be relocated from Kupiansk and three adjacent communities. Authorities warned earlier that constant shelling was rendering reliable water and electricity supply impossible in the city.

11:58 South Korea: North Korea Deploys Troops to Assist Russia in Ukraine

South Korean media outlets report that North Korea is sending troops to aid Russia in its confrontation against Ukraine. Reports suggest that 12,000 soldiers, including special forces, have left North Korea, according to South Korea's news agency Yonhap. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol also confirmed in an urgent meeting with intelligence, military, and security officials that North Korea had deployed troops to Russia. These troops pose a significant threat not only to South Korea but also to the international community, the presidential office stated. However, no details were provided on the exact number of soldiers or their roles in Ukraine. Similarly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that "10,000 soldiers from North Korea are being trained to fight against us."

10:44 Steinmeier Praises Biden: NATO's Strength Under U.S. Leadership German Federal President Steinmeier awards Biden the exclusive title of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. Under Biden's leadership, Steinmeier claims, the transatlantic alliance is stronger and the partnership closer than ever. Looking at Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Steinmeier explains that Putin believed the West was weak and would fragment, but instead, NATO became stronger and more unified than before, largely thanks to Biden's leadership. Steinmeier considers it an "unbelievable stroke of luck" to have Biden and his administration supporting us during this most dangerous period in European history since the end of the Cold War. In the last two years, Steinmeier suggests, Europeans have realized the "absolutely necessary nation" role of America, and NATO its "absolutely necessary alliance."

10:00 Xi Confirmed for BRICS Summit in Kazan Chinese President Xi Jinping has confirmed his attendance at the forthcoming BRICS summit, as reported by Russian news agency RIA. The summit, scheduled for next week in Kazan, Russia, will also welcome the heads of state from Brazil, India, and South Africa. Additionally, representatives from 32 nations, such as Egypt, Iran, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, are expected to attend. For Putin, this is the most significant political event of the year, aiming to demonstrate to the world that he is not isolated in the international arena despite the political sanctions imposed by the West over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

09:41 Nearly Every Fourth Ukrainian Refugee Ponders Permanent Overseas Stay A survey by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research indicates that around 25% of Ukrainian refugees in Europe have plans to establish themselves overseas permanently. Approximately 35% of the refugees anticipate returning to Ukraine once it becomes safe, while only 4% are looking to return soon, regardless of the safety situation. Nearly 11% of the refugees have already returned to Ukraine, and a quarter of them are currently undecided on their future. The conflict's duration is a substantial factor influencing the majority of the refugees, according to migration researcher Yvonne Giesing of Ifo. "The longer the conflict lasts, the more likely the refugees are to envision a future outside of Ukraine."

09:10 US Imposes Sanctions on Chinese Drone Manufacturers The United States has imposed penalties on two Chinese firms for producing drones used in Russia's war in Ukraine. This represents the first action against Chinese companies cooperating with Russian entities to develop and manufacture complete weapon systems, as the US Treasury Department stated. The Garpiya combat drones are believed to be manufactured in China. Previously, the US sanctions had only focused on Chinese companies that provided components for Russian weapons production.

08:46 Ukraine Fights off Russian Drone Attack The Ukrainian air force reports that 80 out of 135 Russian drones were shot down over the past night. Forty-four drones veered off their intended paths due to electronic interference and crashed on Ukrainian territory. Two drones invaded neighboring Belarus, and ten drones are still patrolling over Ukraine.

08:11 Unidentified Object Over Romania Causes Alert Four Romanian fighter jets were dispatched last night after an unknown object showed up on radar. The Romanian Ministry of Defense asserts that a small object approached from the Black Sea and entered Romanian airspace up to 14 kilometers. A visual connection with the object was not established. The radar signal vanished east of Amzacea, and the alert was canceled. The Romanian Foreign Ministry accuses Russia of invading their airspace once more, "We condemn these infringements in the strongest terms, illustrating yet again Russia's reckless behavior." Romania, as a NATO member, shares an 650-kilometer border with Ukraine and has previously detected Russian drones in its airspace during Russian attacks on Ukrainian targets. Debris from Russian drones has also been discovered on Romanian territory near the Ukrainian border.

07:58 ISW: Russian Gains in Kursk Front The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggests that the Russian military is making headway in the Kursk border region, based on recent analysis. It appears that the Russians have progressed on the western front near the south of Korenevo. This is backed up by geolocated images, according to the ISW. Combat is still ongoing in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, with the ISW observing both sides gaining territorial ground along the front line.

07:12 Kyiv Reports Intense Russian Drone Assault Russia has carried out another high-scale drone attack, according to Ukrainian reports. The Ukrainian air force warned throughout the night of incoming drone attacks in various areas of the country. In Kyiv, the morning report indicates that this was one of the most destructive drone attacks aimed at both civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine to date. All drones heading for the capital were intercepted. The drone attack in Kyiv extended for over four and a half hours. No details have been disclosed regarding possible casualties and damage as yet.

06:53 Ukraine-U.S. Talks Focus on Ongoing Support In the final three months of his term, U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin later. The primary topic of discussion is expected to revolve around helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression. According to the White House, a meeting involving Scholz, Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is planned, with Ukraine and Middle East-related issues on the agenda.

06:08 Russian Medium Examines Nuclear Rocket Unit's PreparednessRussian state news agency RIA reports, as per the Russian Defense Ministry, that commanders of the Russian Strategic Nuclear Forces are assessing the battle readiness of their unit based in Bologoye. The drill entails tactical maneuvers and the deployment of mobile ballistic intercontinental missiles of the Yars variety.

05:18 Orbán labels Zelensky's Strategy "Alarming"Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has deemed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "success strategy" as "alarming." In the run-up to the EU summit, where Zelensky failed to progress his plan, Orbán posted on Facebook that arming Ukraine was "perilous." Orbán has been advocating for discussions with Moscow and even visited Kyiv and the Kremlin as an unofficial mediator, without achieving any results.

03:26 Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Disavows "Bild" Report on Mass Destruction WeaponsAfter rumors swirled about Ukraine's intentions to rearm with nuclear weapons, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry released a statement. "We categorically reject the speculations of nameless sources in the 'BILD' newspaper about supposed schemes by Ukraine to develop weapons of mass destruction," the ministry declared. "Ukraine remains dedicated to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which it ratified in 1994." Previously, President Zelensky had also rejected these allegations at NATO headquarters.

01:33 Russians Strive to Penetrate Defensive Lines at Chasiv YarAccording to the state-run Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, citing Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, Russian forces are trying to breach Ukrainian defenses near Chasiv Yar. Heavy combat is reported in the area. Where the Russians are falling short, they are targeting weak spots in the defense with modest assaults, Bobovnikova stated. The Ukrainian military's game plan is to curtail Russian supply lines.

00:27 Heusgen Pushes for Lifting Range RestrictionsChristoph Heusgen, head of the Munich Security Conference, has urged US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine. The motivation is Ukraine's "success strategy" presented by Zelensky. "Zelensky's appeals mostly target President Biden and Chancellor Scholz," Heusgen told the German Press Agency. "Both could significantly contribute to the implementation of the Zelensky strategy by eliminating range restrictions and delivering potent weapons." Heusgen noted that Biden's visit to Berlin on Friday would offer an excellent opportunity for this announcement.

23:21 Production of Garpiya Drones: US Imposes Sanctions on Russian and Chinese Companies

The US Department of the Treasury will impose sanctions on a Russian-Chinese corporate network involved in the production of long-range drones. Labeled as Garpiya drones, Russia is utilizing them in the Ukraine conflict. The weapons are manufactured in Russia, with Chinese firms supplying components and technology. The US sanctions aim at four firms and one individual.

In the context of the changing international political landscape, Putin sees the BRICS nations as powerful forces driving global economic growth in the coming years, positioning them as potential counterbalances to the West. He believes these countries can challenge Western dominance in both politics and trade.

The escalation of cyber wars between nations has become increasingly evident, as Russia is reportedly accused of engaging in several cyberattacks against various targets in the West. Cyberwarfare has emerged as a significant threat, and countries are commissioning specialized units to counter such attacks and protect their digital infrastructure.

