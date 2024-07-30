- Provocative appeal to Christians puts Donald Trump in need of explanation

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tried to defuse criticism from his rivals by clarifying his remarks about the U.S. election four years from now. On Friday, he urged conservative Christians in Florida to vote for him on November 5th, saying that this would be the only time they would need to do so. The campaign team of his political rival, Democrat Kamala Harris, interpreted this as a sign that he intends to "abolish democracy" if he returns to the White House.

When asked about this, Trump told the friendly "Fox News" network that he was merely referring to the typically low turnout among Christian voters and that he wanted to mobilize them especially this year. Trump had said on Friday, "Christians, go out and vote! Just this once. You won't have to do it again."

Before even asking the former U.S. President, "Fox News" host Laura Ingraham dismissed the criticism from the Harris camp as one of many "ridiculous reasons" why Trump is being attacked. "It's a pretty straightforward statement," Trump explained. He will "fix" the country and then won't need their votes, so they won't have to vote again.

Trump did not elaborate on what he meant by "fixing" the country. He simply said that he won't need their votes because "we'll have so much love."

Trump is known for his statements that often leave room for interpretation and can be understood differently depending on one's perspective. So, when asked by "Fox News" if he would be ready for a TV debate with Harris, Trump did not give a direct answer. He said he would "probably" do it, but there are also arguments against it.

Harris has already agreed to a TV debate with Trump. However, as the current U.S. Vice President, she must first be nominated by her party. Originally, Trump and President Joe Biden had agreed on two debates, with the second one scheduled for September 10th. Biden's poor performance in the first TV debate on June 27th sparked the political wave that ultimately led to his withdrawal from the presidential race and paved the way for Harris.

Trump's stance on future participation in TV debates concerning the US election remains ambiguous, as he mentioned potential arguments against it during his interview with Fox News, despite Harris already agreeing to face him. Previously, Trump and President Joe Biden had planned two debates, with the second one scheduled for September 10th, but Biden's performance in the initial debate prompted his withdrawal from the presidential race, eventually leading to Harris' nomination.

Despite the controversy surrounding his remarks about the US election in four years and subsequent allegations of aiming to "abolish democracy," Trump continues to campaign, emphasizing the importance of Christian voter turnout to secure his victory in the forthcoming November election.

Read also: