Protests against election in Serbia: Demonstrators attack Belgrade City Hall

Police officers pushed the demonstrators back and used pepper spray, among other things. The demonstration was dispersed at around 10 p.m. local time.

President Aleksandar Vucic spoke of "dramatic scenes" on the pro-government Pink TV channel, as reported by the Beta news agency. "But there is no revolution underway and they (the demonstrators) will not succeed." The Interior Ministry called on the demonstrators not to use violence.

President Vucic's right-wing populist SNS party won a clear victory in last Sunday 's parliamentary elections. Local elections were also held that day.

An international observer mission reported a number of "irregularities" after the election, including cases of violence, vote buying and the stuffing of ballot boxes with forged ballot papers. Citing this report, the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin stated that the violations were "unacceptable for a country with EU candidate status".

Source: www.stern.de