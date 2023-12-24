Skip to content
Protests against election in Serbia: Demonstrators attack Belgrade City Hall

During protests against the elections in Serbia, which have been overshadowed by allegations of fraud, demonstrators have attacked the city hall in the capital Belgrade and clashed with police. The demonstrators threw stones, sticks and eggs at the town hall on Sunday, smashed windows and tried...

Protests at Belgrade City Hall.aussiedlerbote.de

Police officers pushed the demonstrators back and used pepper spray, among other things. The demonstration was dispersed at around 10 p.m. local time.

President Aleksandar Vucic spoke of "dramatic scenes" on the pro-government Pink TV channel, as reported by the Beta news agency. "But there is no revolution underway and they (the demonstrators) will not succeed." The Interior Ministry called on the demonstrators not to use violence.

President Vucic's right-wing populist SNS party won a clear victory in last Sunday 's parliamentary elections. Local elections were also held that day.

An international observer mission reported a number of "irregularities" after the election, including cases of violence, vote buying and the stuffing of ballot boxes with forged ballot papers. Citing this report, the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin stated that the violations were "unacceptable for a country with EU candidate status".

