ProtestingPalestinians encounter forceful dispersal by authorities in Berlin, resulting in thrown stones.

Following the anniversary of the Hamas' brutal actions in Israel on October 7th, which resulted in the Gaza conflict, numerous German cities saw massive gatherings. Thousands participated in demonstrations, with Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, and Munich being major hotspots. The tensions reached a boiling point in Berlin, where a pro-Palestine protest ended in chaos. Law enforcement had warned of potential riots and the SPD's Interior Minister, Nancy Faeser, had announced harsh measures against anti-Semitism.

In the heart of Berlin-Kreuzberg, around 3,500 individuals joined a pro-Palestinian march labeled "Demo against Genocide in Gaza," as reported by a police spokesperson. The evening witnessed acts of aggression, including rock and bottle throwing at police officers, attempted breaches of police barriers, and the lighting of Molotov cocktails. Several individuals were detained, leading to the dispersal of the crowd due to the unrest, according to officials.

At the iconic Brandenburg Gate, pro-Israel supporters assembled. The sight of a large Israeli flag was prominent, and around 500 individuals followed this exhibit, marching approximately a kilometer to Bebelplatz. The area has symbolically been known as "The Place of Hamas Hostages," with empty chairs signifying the victims.

In Munich, more than 8,000 attended the event "365 Days - Munich against Anti-Semitism," as per police reports. The Israeli ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, and the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, graced the occasion. Nearby, a counter-demonstration, "Palestine Speaks Munich" under the banner "365 Days of Genocide," attracted around 1,200 participants.

In Düsseldorf, about 1,000 individuals participated in a memorial walk by the "Run for their lives" movement, according to police. Around 400 people in Hamburg took part in a protest march. The group often commemorates the Hamas raid victims with annual memorial walks.

On Saturday, numerous demonstrations took place across Germany, with more than 1,000 joining the pro-Palestine rally in Berlin and around 650 participating in the pro-Israel event. There were 49 brief detentions, with scuffles reported at the pro-Israel rally in Berlin-Mitte.

That same night, the CDU's Berlin headquarters became the target of a vandalism attack, with a red inscription being spray-painted on the building, reportedly related to the Middle East conflict. The state protection service investigates the incident. The perpetrator(s) managed to escape undetected.

Over the past year, recurring pro-Palestinian demonstrations have occurred in Germany, leading to severe accusations against Israel. The Central Council of Jews voiced concerns about Jewish safety in the country, stating that the line between advocating and committing violence against Jews is becoming increasingly blurred. "The threshold for incitement and violence against Jews is lowering," said Central Council President Schuster. "There's a 'persistent increase in anti-Semitic acts' and a 'mechanism of hate.'" Politics are urged to confront anti-Semitism not only verbally but also through concrete actions and protective measures.

The federal government expressed solidarity with Israel and German Jews on this anniversary, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasizing that Jewish citizens should not live in fear. "Anti-Semitism and blind hatred of Israel will never be tolerated," Scholz stated. "The solidarity of our state – and the solidarity of all decent people in this country – is with the Jews in Germany."

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed regret that Jews in Germany feel insecure and that anti-Semitic attacks have escalated. "We stand against this," said the Green politician. "With full force of the law." Justice Minister Marco Buschmann of the FDP pledged to protect Jewish life, stating that the rule of law safeguards all citizens, including German Jews.

On the actual anniversary of the Hamas attack on Monday, demonstrations and memorial events are scheduled nationwide. The Berlin police will deploy around 2,000 officers, while the President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will deliver a sermon at the Kaiser-Wilhelm Memorial Church, followed by a silent memorial walk to the nearby Jewish Community Center on Fasanenstraße. In Munich, a memorial service will be held at the Ohel Jakob synagogue to honor the victims of the Hamas terror attack.

