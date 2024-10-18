Protesters retrieve pilfered mouse sculpture

Following a multi-day "rodent expedition," the beloved mouse statue, cherished not just by kids, has resurfaced in Cologne. WDR has taken possession of the figure and is conducting a comprehensive examination. Expect photos with it to be taken again after some time has passed.

The small, steel sculpture made famous by activists in Cologne has made its way back home. The news was shared by Campact, the organization behind its temporary disappearance, as well as WDR. Images from the broadcaster showed the statue being unloaded from a truck and welcomed into their possession.

The statue's absence was first noticed on Tuesday. The beloved figure, popular among children in Cologne, was inaugurated in 2021 by WDR to commemorate the 50th anniversary of "The Mouse Show's" debut. For a day, the public speculated who might have taken the statue, which normally stood near a WDR building.

Responsibility for the statue's disappearance was later claimed by Campact. The organization took the figure on a journey throughout Germany, delivering it to places like Mainz, Magdeburg, and Erfurt. The group stated that they used the action to raise awareness against "the dramatic reductions in the informational and educational offerings of public broadcasting," as explained by business manager Astrid Deilmann.

Campact's main target was politics. During their stop in Erfurt, a petition was handed to the Thuringian Minister President Bodo Ramelow of the Left. Discussions on broadcasting reform, including financing matters, were scheduled to take place at a conference in Leipzig at the end of October.

Campact CEO Deilmann considered the statue action a success: "As a representative of public broadcasting, it has made it clear that the educational and informational offerings of ARD & Co. should not be reduced," she said. "The statue has returned to Cologne in one piece."

The activists referred to their journey as a "rodent expedition," but WDR was less than satisfied with their approach. The organization left open the possibility of legal action. WDR director Tom Buhrow felt that the statue should not be used for political campaigns. "Regardless of the reason, the statue being absent is not right. It's missed by the children, the adults, and us," he said. The police confirmed that they were investigating the incident as a possible theft.

After returning to Cologne, the statue will be inspected for any potential damage, according to WDR reports. "On initial inspection, no obvious damage was found," WDR reported. "Once thoroughly inspected, it will return to its usual spot as soon as possible. There, it can resume its purpose, providing photo opportunities for small and large mouse fans who have missed it."

