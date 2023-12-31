Word for the New Year 2024 - Protestant Church: People are becoming thin-skinned

According to the Protestant Church, the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as other crises are making people more thin-skinned. They should respond to the increasing stress with respect and love, explained Volker Jung, President of the Protestant Church in Hesse and Nassau (EKHN), in his "Word for the New Year 2024". This was to appear in the first issue of the new magazine "chrismon - plus Hessen-Nassau".

According to Jung, aggressive conversations and arguments in particular are an expression of social tension. This is countered by the biblical sentence: "Let all that you do be done in love" from 1 Corinthians (16:14). People should take this sentence to heart for better coexistence. "It's not about big feelings," explained the church president. A loving approach is already enough. "That means being friendlier and more respectful. That would already go a long way."

Word for the turn of the year

