Protestant bishop sends Christmas message

In her Christmas message, the Bishop of the Evangelical Church of Kurhessen-Waldeck (EKKW) looks at global trouble spots and wars. The Christmas story can be a hopeful symbol of peace in times of war. "The child in the manger is a sign of hope and confidence. Peace - it begins in the stable in Bethlehem," said Beate Hofmann in Kassel on Thursday.

According to the bishop, the Christmas season is dominated by the war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas. "We stand in solidarity with Jews who have experienced the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas in their own country and who are also afraid of attacks against them in our country. And we stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people. We feel their despair and see their need," she wrote.

