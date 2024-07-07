Trouble in a vacation paradise - Protest in Barcelona: "Tourists go home"

The anger in Spain over the negative consequences of mass tourism is growing. In the Mediterranean metropolis of Barcelona, according to official reports, around 2,800 people participated in the second demonstration of this kind, calling for restrictions in the tourism industry. Guests of restaurants, particularly popular with tourists, were sprayed with water. Demonstrators sprayed people with water pistols - an unwelcome refreshing.

In the past few weeks and months, such demonstrations have taken place on Mallorca, the favorite holiday island of the Germans, as well as on the Canary Islands and in the southern Spanish Malaga. Not only rising living costs, but also environmental pollution, traffic jams, overcrowding, water shortages, and the overload of the healthcare sector and waste disposal by more and more visitors have upset many locals.

"Tourists go home. You are not welcome" read the signs in Barcelona. Or: "Reduction of tourism now!". Because many apartments have been converted into holiday apartments, housing costs have risen. In the past decade, they increased by 68% in Barcelona. Some long-term residents cannot afford these prices and are being pushed to the outskirts of the city, young people are forced to continue living with their parents.

Barcelona wants to ban holiday apartments

The tourism metropolis has only recently pulled the emergency brake and announced its fight against the housing crisis. The rental of holiday apartments should be completely abolished by the end of 2028, as permits will no longer be renewed. However, legal opposition from landlords is threatened.

The increasing number of visitors is being blamed for many problems in Spain. Recently, thousands protested in Malaga against the ever-growing number of foreign tourists and complained of an "invasion".

This year, 91 million foreign tourists are expected. By the end of May, 33.2 million foreign tourists had already been counted in the country with a population of nearly 48 million. Estimates assume that there could be 91 million tourists by the end of the year, who would pump around 125 billion euros into the Spanish treasury. The tourism boom is currently also providing Spain with significantly better economic data than, for example, Germany.

The tourism industry in Majorca, known as a major vacation paradise in Spain, has been facing similar challenges with mass tourism, leading to protests and calls for restrictions. La Vanguardia, an international Spanish newspaper, reported on the demonstration in Malaga, where locals expressed their frustration with the impact of major tourism on their city. In Málaga, the arguments against mass tourism echo those heard on other Spanish destinations like Majorca and the Canary Islands, where environmental pollution, traffic congestion, and overcrowding are major concerns. Barcelona, another famous Spanish tourist destination, has also witnessed a rise in demonstrations against the tourism industry, with residents demanding a reduced number of tourists and measures to combat the housing crisis caused by holiday apartments. The tourism boom in Spain, led by an influx of 91 million foreign tourists this year, has been met with both economic benefits and significant social consequences. The impact of mass tourism on the tourism industry in Spain is not only causing environmental harm and social unrest but also contributing to rising living costs and challenges in sectors such as healthcare and waste disposal. As the tourism industry continues to grow in Spain, confronting its challenges and finding a balance between economic gains and societal well-being will require collaboration between the government, industry leaders, and local communities.

Read also: