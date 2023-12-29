Savings plans - Protest: Farmers want to paralyze freeways in MV

In protest against the German government 's agricultural diesel plans, among other things, farmers in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern plan to largely paralyze freeway traffic on 8 January. "On January 8, we will block all 62 highway entrances and exits in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern for three hours," a spokeswoman for the state farmers' association told the German Press Agency on Friday. "And on January 11, we will virtually shut down five large retail logistics centers by blocking the access roads." The radio station Ostseewelle Hit-Radio Mecklenburg-Vorpommern first reported on the plans.

The association plans to announce details next week. Coordination with the authorities is ongoing. It can be assumed that the association will bring a good number of participants onto the roads with their tractors. "There will be similar actions in neighboring federal states, so you can assume that it will be difficult to make progress on the highway on January 8," said the spokeswoman.

The Hanseatic city of Rostock has listed a corresponding registered assembly on its website, which is being processed. The start time is listed as 5.00 am and the end time as 3.00 pm. There is talk of around 3500 participants, tractors and trucks.

The Rostock district said that "everything is still up in the air". There is to be a meeting with the farmers' association, the police and the Ministry of the Interior on January 2. After that, it will be announced what can take place and how.

In response to the federal government's austerity plans, the German Farmers' Association had called for a week of action starting on January 8. The association is thus opposing the planned abolition of tax concessions for agricultural diesel and vehicle tax. Farmers from MV had already demonstrated against the plans in Berlin with their tractors.

