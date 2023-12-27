DOCTOR'S STRIKE - Protest against Karl Lauterbach: many doctors' surgeries remain closed between the years

If you want to visit your doctor's surgery between the years, you could be out of luck: In protest against the health policy of Federal Minister Karl Lauterbach, doctors' associations have called for GP and specialist surgeries across Germany to remain closed between the years. The action planned for Wednesday to Friday is part of the "Practice in Need" campaign, which is supported by more than 20 associations.

Doctor's surgery closed: Karl Lauterbach shows no understanding for strike

The Virchow Association of General Practitioners expects that thousands of surgeries could remain closed. The practices had been called upon to inform their patients of the closure, to refer them to the medical on-call service and to provide cover for urgent emergencies.

The chairman of the German Patient Protection Foundation, Eugen Brysch, had criticized the announced strike, as in his view it mainly affects old and vulnerable people. Health Minister Lauterbach also showed no understanding for the doctors' strike after Christmas, referring to the many cases of illness. Lauterbach wants to meet with GPs in January for a crisis summit to discuss the lamented overload and the amount of bureaucracy in practices.

