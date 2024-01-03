German Weather Service - Protective walls and closures: Water rises in Rhineland-Palatinate

Water levels are rising on the rivers in Rhineland-Palatinate as a result of rainfall. This was announced on Wednesday by the Flood Forecasting Center at the State Office for the Environment in Mainz. In detail, the development was as follows:

GLAN

Here the water had risen more than predicted, although a temporary end to the rise was expected on Wednesday. At the Odenbach gauge, the reported height of 320 centimetres was already exceeded on Tuesday. On Thursday night, a level in the region of a two-year flood (441 centimetres) was possible.

RHEIN

The water rose to the level of a two-year flood on Tuesday and will continue to rise. As a result, a flood wave in the Rhine will also be fed by the tributaries from the Nahe, Lahn, Moselle and Sieg rivers, it said. At the Koblenz gauge, the reported height of 500 centimetres was expected to be exceeded on Wednesday afternoon. A further rise to 680 centimetres is possible by Friday, above a two-year flood (588 centimetres).

In Koblenz, the fire department began setting up the mobile protective wall section II in Neuendorf on Wednesday. The flood protection gates in Ehrenbreitstein are already closed. The security forces expected the Peter Altmeier bank in the area of the Europabrücke bridge to be closed in the evening.

The water is also expected to rise above the mouth of the Moselle: up to 445 centimetres at the Bingen gauge and up to 545 centimetres at the Kaub gauge.

MOSEL

At the Trier gauge, the reported height of 600 centimetres was already exceeded on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, a rise to 860 centimetres was expected during the course of the day or on Thursday. The water rose sharply at the Cochem gauge. A further rise to 750 centimetres was possible on Wednesday or on Thursday night. According to the city of Trier, three trees fell due to the softened ground. Mobile flood protection was set up in the Pfalzel district. "The flood doors and protective gates at the playground are closed and dam beams have been erected in the Klosterschänke area."

SAUER

At the Bollendorf gauge, the reported height of 350 centimetres was exceeded early on Wednesday morning. A rise into the range of a two-year flood (400 centimeters) was possible. At the Rosport gauge, the water level had risen into the range of a two-year flood (548 centimetres), with a rising trend.

NAHE

The water level of the Nahe had risen more than expected. A peak of 243 centimetres was reached at the Oberstein gauge in the morning and a peak of 397 centimetres at the Martinstein gauge.

LAHN

The reported heights at the Leun (550 centimetres) and Kalkofen (550 centimetres) gauges were exceeded on Wednesday morning. The Diez gauge was also expected to exceed the reported height (450 centimeters). The water is expected to rise until Friday night.

SIEG

The water level at the Weidenau gauge is expected to fluctuate in a range of 120 to 140 centimeters. At the Betzdorf gauge, the reported height of 200 centimetres was already exceeded on Tuesday evening.

WEATHER FORECAST

The German Weather Service predicted strong gusts of wind at times on Wednesday, with gale-force winds and isolated heavy thunderstorms at higher altitudes. By Thursday, rainfall of between 10 and 20 liters per square meter would fall in some areas - in congested areas of the Hunsrück and Westerwald, local amounts of 25 to 35 liters per square meter were likely.

