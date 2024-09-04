- Protective lotion for optimal skin wellness

In the scorching summer days, a significant issue merits discussion: The era when sunscreen was viewed as bothersome and unpopular, yet crucial for skincare, has passed. Thanks to TikTok, the "sunscreen makeup" trend has emerged, which not only safeguards from harmful UV rays but also delivers a luminous, natural complexion. For numerous women, the Sun Protection Factor (SPF) has become an essential element in their daily makeup regimen. And justifiably so:

Sunscreen serves as a vital barrier against premature skin aging, hyperpigmentation spots, and, perhaps most importantly, skin cancer. Though it was disregarded or intermittently applied in the past, this trend is creating awareness: An increasing number of cosmetic products now include SPF, allowing seamless integration of sun protection with your makeup routine.

Cosmetic products enhanced with SPF

Tinted sunscreens epitomize this development. They offer both sun protection and light coverage, resulting in an evenly toned complexion. These all-purpose products are perfect for a quick, hassle-free appearance, as they can be effortlessly applied and keep the skin shielded all day without making the makeup feel weighty or cakey.

Foundations and BB creams incorporating SPF are also becoming more frequent. They provide the familiar comfort of makeup and effortlessly complement your existing routine. Powder or setting sprays with SPF are also practical for on-the-go use, as they can be applied over makeup and maintain protection throughout the day.

Embracing sun protection as a daily habit

The "sunscreen makeup" trend is unquestionably the best evidence that skincare and sun protection can coexist harmoniously. The silver lining? It can be incorporated into any makeup routine effortlessly, thereby making sun protection a daily habit – absolutely stress-free.

