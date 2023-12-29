Internal security - Protection for Cologne Cathedral: terror tips to be taken "very" seriously

Following the terror alert for Cologne Cathedral, the police want to secure the world-famous cathedral and its surroundings with strict protective measures on New Year's Eve. Preparations will be made to counter "possible attacks", said head of operations Martin Lotz. "I can't go into detail here about what kind of attacks."

It is also possible that police officers with submachine guns will be seen in Cologne. "That can be unsettling, I know that," said Lotz. But the measure is important to enable the population to celebrate peacefully.

Before Christmas, the security authorities had received information about a possible attack plan by an Islamist group relating to New Year's Eve. Security measures at the cathedral had already been increased for the Christmas celebrations. The cathedral was closed to tourists for the time being.

No all-clear in Cologne

On Christmas Eve, the police then took a 30-year-old man into custody in Wesel "to avert danger". The Tajik is suspected of having spied on the cathedral.

However, the all-clear has not yet been given in Cologne. The investigations have not yet been completed, explained Lotz, head of operations. It is therefore foreseeable that the protective measures will continue after New Year's Eve.

The police are well prepared for the turn of the year, "for whatever may come", he said. The head of operations did not give a specific number of officers who will be on the streets of Cologne. However, more than 1000 police officers will be on duty for "special measures". The normal patrol service has also been increased.

Police ask for information

Lotz also asked the public for help. Anyone who is suspicious should not be afraid to give a tip. He gave the example of "people behaving strangely or walking around with luggage in a conspicuous manner".

Cologne police chief Johannes Hermanns described the indications of a planned attack on the cathedral as "very serious". On December 21, the State Office of Criminal Investigation and the Cologne police were initially informed verbally by the Federal Office of Criminal Investigation about "indications of a possible attack scenario on Cologne Cathedral on New Year's Eve or at the turn of the year", he said. Further checks had revealed that the information was "very serious". The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) was conducting the criminal investigation.

The Mayor of Cologne, Henriette Reker, said that people should not be intimidated by threats. "The cathedral has defied everyone and everything for centuries," she said, "and it should stay that way."

Source: www.stern.de