- Protecting Jews as a State Goal?

The initiative by Bavarian anti-Semitism commissioner Ludwig Spaenle (CSU) to anchor the fight against anti-Semitism and the protection of Jewish life as a state goal in the Basic Law and in the state constitutions has sparked mixed reactions in politics.

SPD and Greens point to the need for a two-thirds majority

Dirk Wiese, deputy chairman of the SPD parliamentary group, stressed that protecting Jewish life is a common task that must be tackled with determination. However, he criticized that talks about constitutional changes have so far failed because the CDU/CSU rejects such an adjustment.

The parliamentary chairpersons of the Greens in the Bundestag, Britta Haßelmann and Katharina Dröge, expressed their concern about the persistent threat of anti-Semitism. They indicated basic interest in a constitutional amendment, but regretted the lack of support: For the necessary two-thirds majority in the Bundestag, the votes of the opposition are also required.

Skepticism from CDU, CSU - and Left

Friedrich Merz, chairman of the strongest opposition faction (CDU/CSU) in the Bundestag, is skeptical about changing the Basic Law. He stressed that the existing constitution already provides sufficient protection and that an additional clause would not bring about any significant improvements.

Alexander Dobrindt, chairman of the CSU parliamentary group, also expressed doubts about the effectiveness of such an amendment. While he supports the fight against anti-Semitism, he questions whether a constitutional amendment would actually lead to more protection in practice.

The Left in the Bundestag argued that the Basic Law already provides comprehensive protection against discrimination, including anti-Semitism. A specific mention in the Basic Law could give the impression that other forms of discrimination are taken less seriously.

Parliamentary President supports Spaenle's proposal

Ilse Aigner, President of the Bavarian Landtag, however, praised Spaenle's commitment and described anti-Semitism as one of the greatest challenges of our time. She welcomed the idea of an amendment to the Basic Law and pledged to bring the proposal into further political discussion.

Letters to politicians of different Bundestag factions

Ludwig Spaenle had proposed in May to anchor the fight against anti-Semitism and the protection of Jewish life as a state goal in the Basic Law and in the constitutions of all federal states.

In his letter, which was addressed to leading politicians of different Bundestag factions, among others, he referred to positive experiences in federal states such as Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg, and Saxony-Anhalt, which have already made corresponding constitutional changes. Spaenle suggested that Bavaria and other federal states should follow this example.

The Basic Law, as suggested by Ludwig Spaenle, aims to include the fight against anti-Semitism and the protection of Jewish life as a constitutional goal. However, SPD and Greens highlight the need for a two-thirds majority in the Bundestag for any constitutional amendments.

Despite the support from Ilse Aigner, President of the Bavarian Landtag, certain political factions, such as the CDU/CSU and the Left, express skepticism about the effectiveness and potential consequences of such an amendment to the Basic Law.

