Prosecutors in Coeur d'Alene decline to file charges following a racial slur directed at the Utah women's basketball team.

Chief Deputy City Attorney Ryan Hunter stated in a written ruling dated May 3 that no criminal charges will be filed due to a lack of adequate evidence to prove every aspect of the potential offense(s) without relying on protected First Amendment speech.

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department interviewed around twenty witnesses and gathered numerous hours of surveillance footage, according to the complaint review composed by Hunter. The police department was able to identify four people within a vehicle where allegedly one of them made a callous remark.

In his report, Hunter noted that an 18-year-old male high schooler initially owned up to using the N-word towards the team but later tried to recant parts of his confession to the police. Hunter mentioned in his decision that while he abhorred the usage of the teen's comment, he was unable to establish probable cause that the behavior – yelling from a moving vehicle at a group of individuals – was either a disturbance to the peace under state law or disorderly conduct as per the Coeur d'Alene municipal code.

In Hunter's charging decision, he stated that the prosecutor's office concurred with the widespread anger generated by the teen's "abominably racist and misogynistic statement," and they opposes such remarks vehemently. Nevertheless, under existing law, such sentiments cannot serve as the foundation for criminal prosecution in this case.

The events took place in March when Utah was staying at a hotel in Coeur d'Alene ahead of their NCAA tournament match. The team was temporarily situated in Coeur d'Alene due to limited lodging availability in Spokane, the venue of the tournament. After the incident, Utah was moved to a hotel in Spokane with sufficient space.

The police had analyzed an audio recording containing the usage of a racial slur and were assessing the situation surrounding its use to determine whether it violated any laws.

The statement from Utah officials at the time mentioned that their team was heading to dinner when a vehicle drove by and began shouting racially repulsive words at them. Later, as the team returned from dinner, a vehicle passed by slowly with its occupants yelling "racially offensive language and threats."

According to Hunter's written report, there is no audio proof of any vehicles "revving" their engines and no audio proof of the slur being used while the team was walking to dinner, despite the fact that five trustworthy witnesses confirmed the slur was uttered. The slur was audible in the surveillance footage when the team left dinner and was walking back to the Coeur d'Alene Resort.

Source: edition.cnn.com