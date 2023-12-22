Soccer - Prosecutor demands prison sentence for Lehmann

In the trial against former national goalkeeper Jens Lehmann over a bizarre neighbourhood dispute and an incident involving a chainsaw, the public prosecutor's office is demanding a suspended prison sentence of ten months. In addition, the public prosecutor's office wants Lehmann to pay 216,000 euros to the state coffers.

"With a chainsaw in their hands, heroes become legends," said public prosecutor Stefan Kreutzer at the Starnberg district court on Friday - or they end up in court.

Lehmann is charged with damage to property, insult and attempted fraud. At the center of the accusations against the 54-year-old is a bizarre neighborhood dispute. The public prosecutor's office accuses him of entering his neighbor's newly built garage with a chainsaw and sawing through a roof beam.

There is "no doubt" that the accusations against the 2006 World Cup hero are true, emphasized public prosecutor Kreutzer. Lehmann had "simply wanted to get one over on his neighbor".

Kreutzer also had no doubt that Lehmann did not want to pay the parking fees in a parking garage at the airport and therefore pretended to have something to do in the parking garage - and then drove bumper to bumper behind another car under the barrier. "That's highly conspicuous behavior," said Kreutzer. "And that for a few hundred euros - given your financial circumstances."

On the first day of the trial, Lehmann admitted that he had entered the garage with a chainsaw in his hand, but otherwise referred to gaps in his memory and spoke of false suspicions and character assassination. Lehmann's lawyer Christoph Rücker said in his summation: "The public prosecutor's office is shooting sparrows with cannons." He accused the public prosecutor of revenge and inadmissible "moralizing". Lehmann was suffering from a celebrity malus, the charges were "peanuts". "This courtroom is not a moral authority that has to educate a former national player." He demanded acquittal of the charges of damage to property and attempted fraud and a fine of 50 daily rates of less than 500 euros each for insulting police officers.

A verdict in the trial against Lehmann was expected on Friday.

