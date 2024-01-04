Process - Prosecution: Murder of flower seller for financial motives?

An 18-year-old accused of murdering a flower seller in Upper Franconia may have acted out of financial motives. According to the indictment, the then 17-year-old allegedly decided to rob a store in Lichtenfels in March 2023 in order to get the day's takings. This was announced by a spokesperson for the Coburg district court on Thursday regarding the murder trial, which begins on January 16.

On the evening of March 10, the young man is said to have entered the flower store and stabbed the 50-year-old florist several times with a kitchen knife. He then allegedly took several hundred euros from the till. The woman died from her injuries. So far, the public prosecutor's office has not provided any further details about the crime, even after the indictment was filed in August 2023. The trial before the 1st Grand Youth Chamber is being held in camera due to the age of the accused.

Passers-by had discovered the woman's body at the time after noticing that everything was still set up outside the store well after closing time and the entrance door was unlocked. Police officers arrested the accused a good two weeks after the crime. In April, investigators also found the alleged murder weapon and traces of the German's DNA at the crime scene.

The accused has reportedly not yet commented on the allegations. He has been in custody since March 2023.

Source: www.stern.de