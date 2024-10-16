Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsNew

Proposed legislation enabling euthanasia set for presentation in Parliament

In instances of anticipated brief lifespans.

 and  Max Becker
1 min read

Proposed legislation enabling euthanasia set for presentation in Parliament

In the British Parliament, a bill aiming to legitimize assisted dying for terminally ill adults was presented on a Wednesday. The legislation, reportedly requiring both judicial and medical approval, is set to affect individuals estimated to have between six to twelve months left to live. A vote on this bill in the House of Commons is projected for November 29th.

At present, assisted dying is outlawed in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, carrying penalties of up to 14 years in prison. In Scotland, though, there isn't a specific criminal charge for assisted dying, yet individuals can still face prosecution under different laws such as murder. The previous attempt to make assisted dying legal in Parliament back in 2015 was unsuccessful.

This latest bill is being proposed by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater. MPs will be free to vote according to their personal beliefs, as this is classified as a matter of conscience. Leadbeater believes her bill aligns with an emerging public sentiment supporting the concept of assisted dying.

In recent times, several European nations have authorized assisted dying to varying degrees - countries like Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain, for example. During 2020, Germany's Constitutional Court ruled that the right to self-determined death exists. Nevertheless, a relevant law safeguarding those choosing to die and their aides has yet to be approved.

This latest attempt to legalize assisted dying, led by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, represents a new push for implementing this practice in the British Parliament. If successful, this bill could mark a significant shift in the UK's stance on end-of-life choices.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The potential re-election of Donald Trump could significantly impede the expansion of Germany's...
Politics

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy.

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy. If Trump gets re-elected as US President, there could be a significant deceleration in the growth of the German economy, suggests a study by the IMK institute. Trump's pledged tariff

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public
At Leipzig Airport, the delivery package ignited upon impact with the ground.
Politics

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK.

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK. During the summer, an incident involving a flaming package at Leipzig Airport raised eyebrows. German intelligence suspects a Moscow-orchestrated operation to be behind it. Now, a similar occurrence has been unveiled in the UK. The British counter-terrorist authorities are scrutinizing if Russian

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

The potential re-election of Donald Trump could significantly impede the expansion of Germany's...
Politics

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy.

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy. If Trump gets re-elected as US President, there could be a significant deceleration in the growth of the German economy, suggests a study by the IMK institute. Trump's pledged tariff

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public