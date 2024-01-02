Senate - Property tax assessments in Hamburg delayed

Hamburg property owners will have to wait longer for their new property tax assessments than originally planned. Instead of being sent out in the fall of this year, the notices will now be sent out in the first quarter of 2025, "just in time for the first due date on May 15," said Finance Senator Andreas Dressel (SPD) on Tuesday at City Hall. One reason for this is the high processing costs for property tax assessments. In addition, sufficient time was needed to determine the assessment rate and the measurement figure for usable floor space - which are necessary for calculating the new property tax that will apply from January 1, 2025. They are to be announced before the summer break.

Dressel once again emphasized that the new property tax should be designed to be revenue-neutral "across the board". "There will be some who will be relieved. But there will also be some who will be burdened a little more." According to him, the revenue from property tax in Hamburg has so far been between 510 and 515 million euros per year.

Unlike in other federal states, where the federal value model applies and a new declaration has to be submitted every seven years, the Hamburg residential property model is to apply permanently. "Here, a shot has to be a hit," said Dressel. This is another reason why the calculation takes more time.

To determine the new property tax, the owners of almost 425,000 properties in Hamburg were asked to submit property tax declarations. Their processing is continuing. 253,000 property tax assessment notices have already been sent out by the tax offices. The vast majority should follow by the summer break, the rest by the end of the year, said Dressel.

Source: www.stern.de