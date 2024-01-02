Eichsfeld - Property damage after fire in production hall

A fire in a production facility for automotive parts in the Eichsfeld district has caused damage amounting to 30,000 euros. According to the police, there was a fire in a production hall in Unterdorf Street in Haynrode early on Tuesday morning. There were no people in the hall at the time of the fire. The fire department extinguished the flames. According to initial findings, a heating stove had set fire to a pallet on which, according to the police, car spare parts were stored. The oven had been shut down over the holidays and had now been reheated. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de