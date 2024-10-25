Proper measurement and appropriate relief are key when dealing with fever.

Fevers typically don't arrive solo, but they can bring along fatigue, loss of appetite, and headaches. Though uncomfortable, fevers are a cunning defense mechanism of our body. They increase body temperature, making it harder for pathogens to reproduce effectively.

According to the Knowledge Foundation for Health, various diseases can trigger fevers. A common cold might cause a slight rise in temperature, while influenza viruses or bacteria can lead to high fevers.

The burning question:

What temperature triggers a fever?

If your thermometer reads between 37.5 to 38 degrees Celsius, we're dealing with an elevated temperature. A fever starts at 38 degrees, and it can be concerning above 39 degrees.**

How do I measure fever accurately?

A rectal thermometer might not be your cup of tea. Modern alternatives include infrared thermometers which can measure temperature on the forehead or ear. However, they need some getting used to. Consumer Reports also warns about the impact of sweat on the reading. If you've been out in the cold, let it warm up for about half an hour before measuring.**

If you only have a standard thermometer at home, the most accurate reading usually comes from rectal measurement. The Knowledge Foundation for Health suggests inserting the thermometer about an inch into the anus and waiting for at least four minutes. If you prefer oral measurement, place the thermometer under your tongue for at least five minutes and keep your lips tightly sealed around it. For underarm measurement, hold your arm close to your body and wait between eight to ten minutes.**

The Knowledge Foundation for Health recommends adding half a degree to the reading if you've used underarm or oral measurements - it's a closer representation of your actual body temperature.

What should I do when I have a fever?

When you're down with a fever, you sweat more, leading to fluid loss. Replenish it by staying hydrated. Your body also needs rest to conserve energy for fighting off pathogens.**

Medication isn't always necessary to combat fevers, according to the Knowledge Foundation for Health. If your fever is severe or accompanied by serious discomfort, fever reducers like paracetamol, ibuprofen, or acetylsalicylic acid (ASS) can help alleviate symptoms but won't shorten the duration of the infection.

When should I see a doctor about my fever?

If your fever doesn't fade in a few hours, lasts longer than several days, or skips a recovery phase, it could signal a worsening condition. It's also wise to consult a doctor if your fever returns after a period of disappearance. These situations call for medical attention, as advised by the Knowledge Foundation for Health.

Given the importance of health and safety, it's crucial to measure fever accurately to determine if medical attention is necessary.

Furthermore, schools and workplaces often have policies regarding fever and attendance, so knowing the correct temperature is important for complying with these regulations.

