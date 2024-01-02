Beauty time-out! - Proper care for skin, hair and nails

The festive period around Christmas and New Year's Eve demands a lot from us year after year. Not just mentally, but also in terms of styling, many of us spend hours in front of the mirror. Time to give your skin, hair and nails a break. These beauty tips are essential at the start of the year.

Skin care in winter

Our skin suffers enormously in winter. The constant change between dry heating air and sub-zero temperatures causes dry patches of skin and sometimes itchy irritation. Moisturizing is then the be-all and end-all. A proper moisturizing booster is particularly important after a bath. Body lotion should be applied to the skin after every shower anyway. But a rich moisturizing oil is even better. It is best to apply this to damp skin, as this creates an oil-water emulsion and the skin absorbs the oil better. Another tip: don't just apply the oil, massage it in gently to stimulate blood circulation.

If you already suffer from extremely dry skin, you can also treat yourself to a scrub. You can also make your own body scrub quickly, for example with coconut oil, a little lemon juice and sugar.

Relaxation for hair and scalp

Constant blow-drying and styling over the holidays has also put a strain on our hair. So it's definitely worth taking care of your scalp and ends now. An anti-dandruff shampoo can already help to moisturize the dry scalp. However, an additional scalp oil or serum is recommended for skin that is already itchy. Ingredients such as tea tree oil, allantoin, panthenol or urea have a soothing and healing effect. Massage this in after shampooing and ideally leave on overnight.

A rich hair mask, treatment or hair tip fluid are suitable for dry and brittle tips. Hyaluronic care serums are also popular at the moment. If you don't have this at home, you can also use coconut oil. Olive oil, jojoba oil or almond oil also provide the hair lengths with plenty of moisture. It is also advisable not to wash or style your hair for a few days.

Time out for nails and hands

Last but not least, don't forget your nails and hands. Take off the nail polish, trim and file your nails and apply an oil. Our hands love Vaseline. You can buy it at any drugstore. Our tip: Apply the Vaseline thoroughly, put on gloves and leave it on overnight. This allows the petroleum and mineral oils to penetrate the dry skin and form a protective film. Incidentally, Vaseline is also ideal for dry lips or hair ends.

Source: www.stern.de