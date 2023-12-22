Education - Promoting reading - free graphic novels for MV schoolchildren

To mark World Book Day in April 2024, the Ministry of Education in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern would like to give schoolchildren book vouchers for a comic novel again next year. Schools can register for the campaign called "Ich schenk Dir eine Geschichte" until the end of January 2024. From April 19, pupils will then receive a free copy of the new comic novel "Mission Roboter: Ein spannender Fall für die Glücksagentur" by author Anke Girod and illustrator Timo Grubing on presentation of the voucher.

With this project, the Ministry of Education, Stiftung Lesen, Stiftung Buchkultur, the reading promotion program of the German Publishers and Booksellers Association, Deutsche Post DHL, cbj Verlag and ZDF want to encourage children to read and parents to read aloud. "Educational studies have made it painfully clear to us that our children's reading skills are worse than ever before," said Jörg F. Maas, Managing Director of Stiftung Lesen.

The project is the largest in Germany to promote reading. The book vouchers reach over one million children from fourth and fifth grades as well as special schools every year. Since 1997, schoolchildren have received a story written especially for Unesco WorldBook Day. Teachers can order the vouchers at www.welttag-des-buches.de/anmeldung.

