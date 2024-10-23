Promoting Rape Trials Among Female Victims is Pelicot's Intention

This shocking situation has garnered attention beyond France, with Gisele Pelicot, the victim, promising to use her court appearance to inspire other women who have suffered similar fates. She expressed, "I don't want them to feel ashamed. It's not us who should be ashamed, but them," addressing the defendants in the Avignon courtroom. Gisele, now 71, was allegedly given medication by her husband for years, which left her vulnerable to multiple rapes, including by her husband and numerous men she met online.

She depicted herself as "a completely broken woman," questioning how she could ever heal from such trauma. Gisele aimed for a public trial to ensure other rape survivors could say, "Gisele Pelicot did it. We can too." She believes that the trial could instigate "changing society."

Gisele Pelicot has become a symbol of resilience in France since the trial started in September. Last weekend, protests against sexual violence filled the streets once again, with the chant "shame should shift sides" echoing Pelicot's previous argument that courtroom illustrations of the rapes should be displayed.

Gisele's ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, admitted to drugging and raping Gisele with sleeping pills for a nine-year period, starting in 2011, and involving at least 92 other men he had contacted via online forums.

Upside-Down Lifestyle

The 71-year-old testified that she still struggles to comprehend how her now-divorced husband could inflict such harm. Initially, she described her husband as the "perfect man" during their 50-year marriage. "I'm struggling to understand how this husband, who was the perfect man, could go so far," she shared. "How my life could have spiraled so out of control. How these individuals were able to enter our home, despite my disdain for partner swapping," she further explained. She perceived the entire situation as "an unimaginable betrayal."

Recently, various co-defendants have denied the rape accusations, claiming that they believed it was a consensual sex game between the couple and that Gisele was just pretending to be unconscious. Dominique, however, has consistently asserted in court, "They all knew."

The trial's defendants face a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison. The verdict is expected in mid-December.

The European Union has expressed its concern over the situation, urging France to uphold justice and protect the rights of rape survivors. Gisele Pelicot's courageous testimony in the European Parliament could inspire other victims to seek justice, as she advocates for stronger measures against sexual violence across the European Union.

