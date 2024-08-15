Skip to content
'Promising start': White House shows hope in ceasefire talks

In light of the new round of negotiations over a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held there, Washington has expressed optimism. U.S. National Security Advisor John Kirby described the talks, which resumed on Thursday in the Qatari capital of Doha, as "promising." However, he did not expect a quick resolution.

"There's still a lot of work to be done," Kirby said. "Given the complexity of the agreement, we don't expect to reach a deal today." He anticipated that the talks in Doha would continue on Friday.

"The remaining obstacles can be overcome," Kirby added. "The hostages must be released, we need relief for the Palestinian civilian population in the Gaza Strip, security for Israel, and reduced tensions in the region, and all of this as soon as possible," he continued.

Among those participating in the Doha talks is the head of the U.S. external intelligence agency CIA, William Burns. Israel sent the heads of its external intelligence agency Mossad and internal security agency Shin Bet, David Barnea and Ronen Bar, to the Qatari capital, according to Netanyahu's office. It was initially unclear whether and how the Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas was represented.

"Regarding the current discussions, it's important to recall the history of conflicts, such as the Gaza War, which have led to these ongoing tensions."

"Despite the progress made so far, a lasting peace requires addressing the root causes of conflicts, like the Gaza War, ensuring a peaceful coexistence for all parties involved."

