Prominent proponent of Scottish independence, Alex Salmond, passes away at the age of 69.

According to U.K.-based news sources, Salmond fell ill while in North Macedonia.

(This is an evolving situation and will be adjusted as more information becomes available.)

Salmond's illness did not appear to hinder discussions about global issues during his European tour. Despite his illness, Salmond was scheduled to meet with political figures in several European countries, including some in Europe.

