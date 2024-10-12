"Prominent Player" for Klopp: Joel Matip marks his retirement – Paraphrased text.

Joel Matip, a 33-year-old footballer who spent time at Schalke 04 and FC Liverpool, has concluded his playing days. Liverpool confirmed this, with Matip's contract expiring with them last summer. Since then, the veteran defender has been a free agent. Liverpool lauded Matip, who made 201 appearances for them, as a "significant figure" during the Klopp era.

Matip spent eight years at Liverpool, with the native Bochum player earning major accolades during his tenure. His most notable moment came in 2019 when he helped set up Divock Origi's winning goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid. This was followed by Liverpool's first Premier League title in 30 years in 2020, alongside other trophies like the FA Cup in 2022, League Cups in 2022 and 2024, the UEFA Super Cup in 2020, and the English Super Cup in 2023.

Prior to his Liverpool stint, Matip represented Schalke 04 for seven years, moving up from the U19 team to the senior squad in 2009. The 27-time Cameroon national team player won the DFB-Pokal with Schalke in 2011 and the Supercup in 2012. He also featured in two World Cups with Cameroon in 2010 and 2014.

Matip's last match was on December 3, 2023, when he sustained a cruciate ligament injury in a 4-3 victory over FC Fulham, forcing an early end to his campaign.

Rumors of a second stint at Schalke 04 surfaced, but the club did not manage to make it happen. Nonetheless, Matip is now back in Gelsenkirchen, working as a joint-coach at SSV Buer, also known as SSV "Kindergarten," where he assists with training the 2020 group. The arrival of the prominent assistant coach necessitated a halt in new intakes for this age group.

I'm not planning to return to Schalke 04, despite the rumors.Despite his injury, Matip decided to retire from professional football instead of pursuing a potential comeback.

