Prominent grizzly bear 399 meets unfortunate end in vehicular accident

The celebrated sow lovingly named 399 became an icon, bringing in worldwide fans and earning the title of "Queen." Unfortunately, her reign came to an untimely end in a road accident in Wyoming's U.S. state. Confirmed by her distinctive ear tags and microchip, the accident took place on a Tuesday evening, south of Jackson. The unfortunate incident left the sow fatally injured, while the car's driver emerged unscathed.

At the time of the incident, a nearly one-year-old cub was with the sow, as per early reports. Regrettably, the cub's whereabouts remain unknown, with constant vigil held in the area. At 28, 399 was the oldest living sow known to still be giving birth.

Within her National Park home, the Grand Teton in western Wyoming, she was also hailed as the "Queen of the Grand Tetons," as U.S. media reported. Her habit of keeping her cubs close to roads was likely an attempt to shield them from threats posed by male grizzlies, who have been known to eliminate their own offspring. Over her remarkable life, the sow produced an estimated 18 cubs.

Thousands of tourists journeyed to Wyoming to catch a glimpse of 399, whose Instagram following surpassed 56,000. She was affectionately referred to as the "most photographed sow in the world" by the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA).

Chip Jenkins, the Grand Teton National Park superintendent, praised 399 as the "most prominent ambassador of her kind." He announced that she had inspired countless visitors worldwide to rally for conservation and her loss would be greatly felt.

It is important to note that there are over 1,900 grizzlies residing in the U.S. They are considered a threatened species and are given protected status. Statistics reveal that, within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem which includes Grand Teton National Park, an average of 49 grizzlies succumb to car-related accidents between 2009 and 2023. Two fatalities have also been reported in 2024.

The sow, known as 399, was a renowned figure in the United States of America, particularly in Wyoming, where she resided in the Grand Teton National Park. Her influence extended beyond national borders, as she gained a worldwide following and was affectionately referred to as the "most photographed sow in the world."

Read also: