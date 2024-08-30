- "Prominent Figure" Julian Ortega has passed away at the age of 41

Surprisingly, the popular Spanish actor Julian Ortega, known for his role in "Élite", tragically passed away on August 25th. At just 41 years old, Ortega's life was cut short. According to various Spanish news outlets, he succumbed to a heart attack on Marbella's beach. Medics reportedly tried to resuscitate him for around thirty minutes, but alas, their endeavors proved futile. His demise was confirmed on the very beach where it occurred.

The actor's premature departure has left many mourning. On social media, his fellow actor Fernando Tejero expressed his grief: "Life can sometimes be so ruthless. I'm utterly devastated, dear friend. You were a remarkable performer and an even better person."

The Spanish Actors and Actresses Union also paid tribute to Ortega on their website, noting his impressive career: "With an extensive body of work, the actor graced our screens in numerous successful Spanish series."

This likely refers to his role as the restaurant manager at "La Cabana" in the popular series "Élite". Ortega appeared in several episodes of the first season and has since become a mainstay in the cast. Beyond "Élite", he has also made a name for himself in Spanish television, appearing in films such as "Nunc Et in Hora" and "Caronte".

His passing took place in the heart of Marbella, a beloved Spanish resort town. Fans and friends are planning a memorial service on Marbella's famous Orange Square.

