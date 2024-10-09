Skip to content
Prominent Figure in Macro Criminal Syndicate Detained

The individual in question is set for transferal.

Authorities allegedly apprehended a prominent figure within the Micro-Mafia circle in Paris.

In Paris, the authorities apprehended a presumed high-ranking individual connected to the Dutch crime syndicate, Mocro-Mafia. The 35-year-old individual of Moroccan descent is reportedly set to be extradited to the Netherlands. Police charges against him include drug trafficking and manufacturing, kidnapping, torturing, and committing serious acts of violence, allegedly in Spain.

The arrest took place on Tuesday outside a Parisian restaurant, carried out by members of a specialized squad. It is believed that the 35-year-old played a crucial role in the cartel, which originates from the Netherlands and is involved in trading cocaine, synthetic drugs, and even arms. The organization is notorious for its violent acts.

A remarkable occurrence unfolded in Amsterdam in June, when three men were given lengthy prison sentences for the 2021 assassination of Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries. He was murdered in broad daylight on a public street. Investigators speculate that De Vries was targeted due to his involvement in the trial against the head of the Mocro-Mafia.

The 35-year-old suspect's extradition to the Netherlands will be handled by The Commission. Despite the arrest, the Mocro-Mafia continues to operate, causing concern among law enforcement agencies worldwide due to its involvement in diverse criminal activities.

