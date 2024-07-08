Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault - Prominent faces on the Wimbledon grandstand

On the seventh day of the Wimbledon Championships, not only on the court were prominent figures present: Actress Salma Hayek (57) and businessman Frédéric-Henri Pinault (62) attended the tennis tournament in Wimbledon, London. The pair watched the matches from the Royal Box.

The "Magic Mike's Last Dance" actress combined a dark blue tweed blazer and a Gucci top with dark pants. The CEO of the luxury conglomerate Kering wore a beige suit with a light blue shirt and a navy blue tie. The couple, who have been married since 2009 and have a 16-year-old daughter, shielded themselves from the London sun with stylish sunglasses.

Further Stars in the Stands

Besides them, Gabby Logan (51) and her husband Kenny Logan (52) also followed the spectacle from the exclusive seats. The British sports presenter and the former Rugby Union player were seen interacting with another prominent pair. It was none other than "The Thursday Murder Club" author Richard Osman (53) and his wife Ingrid Oliver (47).

And even British television presenter and author Mary Berry (89), who stood out with her colorfully patterned dress, couldn't resist watching the tennis match on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Championships on Sunday.

In the days leading up to this, Dave Grohl, David Beckham, Rebel Wilson, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Grace Jones, Jameela Jamil, and the former tennis player Maria Sharapova had already come to London.

The famous grass tournament takes place in London from 1st to 14th July.

Salma Hayek, the acclaimed actress, was spotted at the Wimbledon Championships, attending a tennis tournament alongside her husband François-Henri Pinault, the CEO of Kering. The celebrity couple watched the matches from the prestigious Royal Box. Dressed in a dark blue tweed blazer and Gucci top, Salma Hayek displayed her style, while François-Henri Pinault opted for a beige suit and navy blue tie. Taking shelter from the London sun, they both wore stylish sunglasses.

At the same Wimbledon Championships, tennis enthusiasts Gabby Logan and her husband Kenny Logan, along with Richard Osman and his wife Ingrid Oliver, were also present in the exclusive stands. Famous personalities such as Mary Berry, Dave Grohl, David Beckham, Rebel Wilson, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Grace Jones, Jameela Jamil, and Maria Sharapova had already made their way to the city for the renowned tennis tournament. The Wimbledon Championships, known for its grass courts, is held annually in London from the 1st to the 14th of July.

Read also: