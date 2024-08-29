European Elite Soccer Tournament: Champions League - Prominent competitors confronting the esteemed Leverkusen in the elite circle

Bayer Leverkusen, the German football titans, have been paired with renowned enemies in the Champions League group stage. Manager Xabi Alonso's squad will lock horns with Italian heavyweights Inter and AC Milan, along with Liverpool. Moreover, they'll tussle with Atlético Madrid, RB Salzburg, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Sparta Prague, and Stade Brest, as per the draw conducted on Thursday in Monaco. The clashes kick off on September 17, with the detailed schedule to be unveiled by Saturday.

UEFA, the overseeing body for European football, has drastically overhauled the Champions League. Opposed to group stages, all 36 teams will contest in a sole league, with each team encountering eight adversaries. Leverkusen, who suffered defeat in the Europa League final last year, will be hosting fixtures against Inter, Milan, Salzburg, and Prague. Away games include Liverpool, Atlético, Feyenoord, and Brest.

The top eight teams in the league standings at the termination of the group stage will earn a berth in the knockout round of 16. Teams securing 9th to 24th positions will engage in a fresh knockout round to determine their advancement.

