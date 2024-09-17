Prominent celebrities convene to witness the novel Hollywood attraction featuring Wrexham and Birmingham's clash.

About 28,000 fans flocked to St. Andrew’s Stadium on a Monday for a League One soccer match, with a host of big-name sports, film, and television personalities in attendance.

This was due to both teams receiving substantial investments recently from well-known American investors. NFL legend Tom Brady is now a minority stakeholder in the Blues, while Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have significantly improved Wrexham's fortunes since taking ownership in 2021.

Brady and McElhenney both attended the game, which Birmingham eventually won 3-1. They even engaged in light-hearted banter on social media beforehand. Joining them in the crowd were renowned figures like David Beckham and his son Romeo. At one point, McElhenney even made a video call to co-owner Reynolds, allowing fans to see the conversation.

The star-studded affair added an exciting twist to the match, which was broadcast live on the UK's Sky Sports, making it unusual for a third-tier game.

Birmingham and Wrexham fans have grown accustomed to the extraordinary in recent years, justified by the game's prime-time slot.

"This is exactly what we hoped it would be when we bought the club," Birmingham chairman Tom Wagner told Sky Sports before the game started. "We wanted to bring this kind of energy and excitement to our matches and create an environment where people want to be part of it. It's great that folks at home can enjoy it and feel that energy. It speaks volumes about the appeal of English football to have this much excitement on a Monday night between two League One teams."

The game lived up to expectations, with Birmingham staging a comeback after falling behind early, and a red card for Krystian Bielik further enhancing the drama.

Wrexham, who had been invincible in the league till then, endured a setback, and although they still lead League One, they seemed to struggle against Birmingham's power and superior spending capacity.

Birmingham now trail Wrexham only on goal difference, having played one game less. If the first month of the season is any indication, these two teams might be vying for promotion when they meet again on January 25.

US appeal

The increased American interest led to speculation that this fixture could shift to the US this season, but the proposal was met with swift rejection from the league.

Birmingham City CEO Garry Cook expressed his enthusiasm for eventually hosting the game in the US to BBC Sport, but acknowledged the deep-rooted history and tradition of English soccer as a challenge.

On the day of the game, NFL legend JJ Watt – who himself owns a share in English club Burnley – echoed these sentiments. "The charm of the English game lies in its history, tradition, and passion," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "These clubs have stood the test of time, and they will continue to do so long after we're gone. Let's modernize certain aspects if necessary, but let's preserve what makes it special."

The excitement in the stadium was palpable as both Tom Brady, the NFL legend and minority stakeholder in Birmingham's blues, and Ryan Reynolds, the co-owner of Wrexham, showed up to support their respective teams' sporting endeavors, specifically football. This Monday night match between Birmingham and Wrexham in the League One became a spectacle due to the star-studded presence and the high stakes involved in the game.

Read also: