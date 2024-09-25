Prominent athlete proposes to leave swiped Olympic medal to medal snatcher in will upon its recovery

Sixty-five-year-old Csongradi bagged the Olympic gold in the men's team sabre event during the 1988 Summer Games in Seoul, South Korea.

However, the proudest possession of his life was snatched away when his home was ransacked on the night of September 10, with the retiree sound asleep.

"I've been unable to relax and celebrate these past two weeks due to the constant reminders of my stolen Olympic medal," Csongradi revealed to Hungarian Sports Portal site.

"I'd give up everything to that scoundrel, but all I ask is for him to return the worthless trinket that holds no significance for him. Just drop it off at the mailbox, and consider it. If you want, none of it will end up in a museum according to my will; instead, I'll leave it to him."

Csongradi shared that the medal was safely tucked away in a cabinet. He continued, "He could have taken other valuable items, but there's no explanation for why he focused solely on that medal. He even touched numerous items, leaving several fingerprints behind, but unfortunately there's no way to identify them. I don't know how to get the message across: I don't wish to harm him... we can definitely negotiate."

Despite his Olympic success in sabre fencing, Csongradi's enthusiasm for other sports has never waned.In recounting the incident, Csongradi expressed his hope that the thief might return to watch the events he loved, particularly sports.

