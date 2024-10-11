Prominent American celebrities generously contribute millions to those affected by hurricanes

In a span of two weeks, two intense storms wreaked havoc across large sections of the USA, leading to the tragic loss of numerous lives. Notable personalities like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, along with Taylor Swift, have stepped forward to aid the affected population. Various charitable organizations have been swamped with generous donations.

As per Feeding America's Instagram post, Lively and Reynolds have generously contributed a million dollars to aid organizations. This significant sum is intended to assist communities in recovery and reconstruction following hurricanes Helene and Milton. Feeding America also commended the couple for their persistent support, which has substantially impacted communities across the nation.

The demanded funds will be utilized to provide essential goods such as water, prepared meals, and supplies to areas grappling with immense loss and a lengthy path to recovery. Feeding America encouraged their followers to contribute if they were financially able.

"Want to feel like I'm making a difference"

Reynolds and his partner aren't the lone philanthropic celebrities. In an Instagram post by Feeding America, it was disclosed that only a day prior, Taylor Swift had donated a staggering five million dollars. Feeding America's CEO, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, expressed her gratitude towards Swift for her enormous contribution towards hurricane relief efforts.

Last week, Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands, donated $50,000 each to World Central Kitchen and Team Rubicon to bolster their relief efforts. Furthermore, Dolly Parton donated one million dollars from her personal savings to assist Hurricane Helene's victims. Additionally, her businesses joined forces with Walmart to provide flood relief across the Appalachian region. Parton and her firms also pledged an additional million dollars to the Mountain Tough Foundation. In response to her generosity, Parton stated, "God has been kind to me, and so have the people. I just wish to feel like I'm making a difference."

As reported by US media outlets like CBS, at least 16 individuals perished due to Hurricane Milton, which struck Florida as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday. As of Friday evening, over 2.5 million residences remained without power, according to PowerOutage's data. After it moved northward in late September, Hurricane Helene devastated several southern states, claiming over 200 lives.

