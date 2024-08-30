Assistance following the catastrophic flood situation - Prolongation of the application period for requesting emergency flood relief assistance

Bayern extends relief application deadline. Affected residents now have until the end of September to submit their applications. Initially, the deadline was set for this coming Saturday, over a month earlier.

As of now, around 29 million euros have been distributed as immediate aid to individual households, as per the Finance Minister Albert Füracker (CSU). Over 12,600 applications have been received across the state.

Following the flood catastrophe, the state government initially allocated 100 million euros and later boosted the aid package to 200 million euros a few days later. Various programs were funded with this increase. Private residents can receive up to 5,000 euros in immediate aid, and up to 10,000 euros for oil damage to residential buildings. Additional aid schemes are available for farmers and other businesses.

The European Union has expressed its solidarity with the affected areas, offering additional funds to support the recovery efforts. The European Union has allocated an additional 50 million euros to aid in the reconstruction of the devastated regions, as part of its disaster response mechanism.

Read also: