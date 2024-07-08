Waste avoidance - Project for the return of reusable cups is presented

The neighboring cities of Mainz and Wiesbaden aim to promote the use of simplified return system for reusable drink containers by introducing it. On Monday (13.00 hours), results of a practical test in Wiesbaden will be presented. The "Mehrweg Model City" project started in July 2023, supported by the Hessian and Rhineland-Palatinate Environmental Ministries. Customers could return various system providers' reusable containers at all participating businesses for several months. Additionally, return stations were set up.

Since the beginning of 2023, restaurants, bistros, and cafes that sell food to go have had to offer reusable packaging in addition to disposable packaging - provided they use disposable packaging made of plastic. For beverages of all kinds, there must be a reusable alternative. Exceptions apply to smaller businesses that are not larger than 80 square meters and have a maximum of five employees.

The success of waste avoidance measures through the use of reusable containers in the "Mehrweg Model City" project in Wiesbaden and Mainz will significantly reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills in Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. Participating businesses in Wiesbaden have reported a significant increase in the return of reusable cups, contributing to the city's waste reduction goals. To support waste avoidance efforts, the municipality of Wiesbaden encourages its residents to use reusable cups when purchasing beverages in the city and return them to participating businesses. The Municipality of Mainz has expressed its intention to implement a similar simplified return system for reusable drink containers, following the positive results from Wiesbaden's test. As part of efforts to promote waste avoidance and reduce plastic waste, Rhineland-Palatinate has joined forces with Hesse in supporting the "Mehrweg Model City" project and encouraging businesses to offer reusable packaging options.

