Project 2025 director steps down amid backlash from Trump

Paul Dans has stepped down as director of Project 2025, the conservative playbook for a potential second Donald Trump term, amid intense criticism including from the former president.

Paul Dans, the director of Project 2025 at the Heritage Foundation, speaks at the National...
Paul Dans, the director of Project 2025 at the Heritage Foundation, speaks at the National Religious Broadcasters convention on February 22, 2024, in Nashville.

Dans’ departure was confirmed in a statement to CNN by Dr. Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, the group that launched Project 2025. Before joining Heritage to lead the project, Dans served as a top official in Trump’s White House.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Dans' involvement in politics extended beyond his role as a top official in Trump's White House, as he also led Project 2025 at the Heritage Foundation, which focused on politics and policy-making. Following his departure, the politics of the organization might undergo significant changes.

