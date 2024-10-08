Progressive Centrists Advocate for Boosting Higher Tax Bracket Levies

The conservative faction within the SPD legislative group is pushing for changes to the top tax rate to alleviate the tax burden on middle-income Germans. As per a report in Stern, the Seeheimer Circle advocates for the current top income tax rate of 42% to only affect higher-income earners. Specifically, this would apply to singles making over 80,000 euros annually and married couples earning above 175,000 euros. For the wealthiest individuals, the top tax rate would rise to 45%. The current 45% tax bracket, applicable to income just above 278,000 euros, would be raised to 48%, according to the Seeheimer Circle's proposals.

The paper, obtained by Stern, declares, "We are the party of the working middle class." It contends that the SPD has lost support due to a lack of focus on themes that resonate with the German public, resulting from "misguided caution." The strategy document aims to shift the SPD's political focus more strongly toward the middle class of Germany, Limbacher told Stern. In her words, "With this strategy paper, we aim to contribute to making the SPD's political compass more noticeably focused on the working middle class of this country." Limbacher summarizes the Seeheimer initiative as follows: "Action instead of complaining - that's our approach."

The Seeheimer Circle also advocates for increased child benefits, tax relief, free daily lunches for all school and kindergarten children, a minimum wage increase to 15 euros, and significant economic investments. They propose re-evaluating the payment of citizen's allowance to incoming Ukrainian refugees in the long term, and implementing a more targeted citizen's allowance program.

The Seeheimer Circle's focus on tax reform includes arguing for a modified top tax rate that only affects higher-income earners, aiming to reduce the tax burden on middle-income Germans. Since the party aspires to be the voice of the working middle class, implementing tax reform becomes a crucial part of their strategy to regain support.

