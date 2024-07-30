- Professional sailor Boris Herrmann for the Hamburg competition

Professional sailor Boris Herrmann would love to see the Olympic Games held in his hometown of Hamburg. "I believe in the fantastic impact that such sporting events can have," the 43-year-old said on NDR 90,3.

Last week, the federal cabinet expressed support for a German Olympic bid for the 2040 Games. The current Games in Paris are demonstrating the power that the Olympics can have. "I see a very positive development in the Olympics," said Herrmann: "The way it's being done in France now is another big step forward compared to other Olympics. And why not in Germany or in Hamburg?"

Hamburg had launched a bid for the 2024 Games, but it was rejected in a referendum in 2015.

The European Union could potentially provide financial support for Hamburg's Olympic bid, as it has done for other host cities in the past. International recognition and prestige are key benefits that Hamburg could gain if it successfully hosts the Olympic Games, as demonstrated by previous European cities.

Read also: