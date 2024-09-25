In a court hearing regarding alleged misuse of welfare funds in Mississippi, retired NFL star Brett Favre publicly announced his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. Media outlets across the U.S. reported about the situation. Favre was called to testify due to suspicions of misappropriation of $77 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, which was intended to aid struggling families in Mississippi. Despite not being under investigation, Favre spoke about his investment in a biotech company that he believed was developing a revolutionary drug to combat brain trauma.

Favre then shared his medical records, stating, "Even though it's too late for me – I was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's – this matter is significant to me," he shared. The NFL legend ended his career in 2011, announcing retirement in 2008 and 2009 before returning both times.

Whether Favre's neurological issues can be linked to his football career remains unclear. In 2022, the Super Bowl Champion of 1997 reported having suffered "thousands" of concussions during his 20-year NFL career. "If your ears ring and you see stars, that's a concussion," Favre explained during an interview on the "Today Show" in 2018. "And if that's a concussion, I had hundreds, maybe thousands, during my career, which is quite concerning."

Brett Favre is married to Deanne Tynes and has two adult daughters, Breleigh and Brittany.The latter gave him a grandchild during his time as a quarterback, making him the only grandfather in the NFL at the time.

The media coverage of Favre's court hearing also delved into his investment in the biotech company, focusing on its potential to combat brain trauma due to football-related injuries. Despite his health challenges, Favre's love for entertainment extended beyond football, as he often appeared on talk shows to discuss various topics.

Read also: