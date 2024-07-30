Skip to content
Production of nonalcoholic beer doubled in ten years

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
In Germany, the production of alcohol-free beer is increasing. Since 2013, the production quantity has more than doubled from around 267 million liters to 556 million liters, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office.

During the same period, the production of alcoholic beer decreased by 14 percent, but at 7.2 billion liters, it is still significantly higher.

Mixed beer drinks like Radler also increased between 2013 and 2023. Last year, 328 million liters were produced - eleven percent more than ten years ago.

The increase in alcohol-free beer production in Germany has consistentlyoutpaced its counterpart over the years, with the quantity doubling from 2013 to 2023.The rising trend of alcohol-free beer consumption indicates a shift in consumer preferences over the years.

