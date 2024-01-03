Administration - Problems with citizen's office appointments largely resolved

Following technical problems at Berlin's citizens' offices, citizens have been able to attend around two thirds of all agreed appointments again since this Wednesday. "In addition to the processes in the area of registration, all matters relating to driving licenses in particular are being processed again," the Senate Chancellery announced on Wednesday in response to an inquiry. However, there are still restrictions when it comes to issuing identity documents such as passports or ID cards. Anyone who urgently needs such a passport can still contact the citizens' offices at any time.

The problems should be completely resolved by next week at the latest. According to the Senate Chancellery, preparations for the repeat Bundestag election in some constituencies are not affected by the problems. Preparations are proceeding as originally planned, it said.

The reason for the restrictions are database problems at the Berlin-wide IT Service Center (ITDZ). The ITDZ had discovered a technical malfunction in a database that was causing problems at the citizens' offices, particularly in the area of registration. The online booking of appointments is not affected.

