Problem wolf "Gloria" released for shooting

The district of Wesel has released problem wolf "Gloria" for shooting. The district administration announced on Wednesday that a special permit had been issued for the removal of the wolf. "Gloria" - officially GW954f - would therefore be the first animal that could be shot after the return of...

The district of Wesel has released problem wolf "Gloria" for shooting. The district administration announced on Wednesday that a special permit had been issued for the removal of the wolf. "Gloria" - officially GW954f - would therefore be the first animal that could be shot after the return of the wolves to North Rhine-Westphalia. The species is strictly protected by law in Europe and may not be hunted.

The district of Wesel will soon issue the order to a "competent person", who will be responsible for the removal. The corresponding general decree comes into force this Thursday and expires on February 15, 2024.

The order also regulates the case that another wolf is accidentally killed because "Gloria" has no conspicuous external identifying features: In that case, another wolf would be allowed to be shot. It is assumed that there is only one other wolf in the area.

The district also assumes that the order will be challenged in court. Wolf "Gloria" had repeatedly scaled high fences in the Lower Rhine region and killed animals. As a result, the state initiated proceedings to shoot the animal, which was displaying conspicuous behavior.

"Gloria" lives with a pack in the NRW wolf sanctuary in Schermbeck, which was declared in 2018. Shepherds and local residents have been complaining for years that the wolves have already killed numerous animals, especially sheep, and are also getting past the protective fences.

After the she-wolf had remained inconspicuous for a long time, six incidents were recorded in the period from September 27 to October 24 alone. In 2021, an attempt by a shepherd to have the wolf shot failed before the Düsseldorf Administrative Court.

