- Probe into alleged sexual assault at swimming pool

Due to allegations of a 12-year-old girl being sexually assaulted in a swimming pool, the Braunschweig Law Enforcement is exploring a 15-year-old suspect. Senior Public Prosecutor Christian Wolters affirmed this, in response to a written inquiry, stating that the incident occurred three weeks prior. Reportedly, the girl was subjected to sexual misconduct in the water, however, the incident transpired in the changing room.

Further details, particularly the chronology of events, are still being uncovered during the ongoing investigation. Particularly, forensic comparisons are yet to be completed. Wolters elaborated that the investigation is still in its initial phase. Initially, this news was dispersed by "Braunschweiger Zeitung".

The investigation by the Braunschweig Law Enforcement is focusing on a potential crime, given the 12-year-old girl's allegations of sexual assault. The case has sparked national interest, highlighting the importance of addressing such crimes promptly.

