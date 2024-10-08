Pro-Ukraine Russian dissident meets tragic end during battle against Russian forces

Personally, Dadin was imprisoned in Russia for repeatedly protesting against the Russian President Vladimir Putin's government, participating in numerous peaceful street demonstrations. He became the first individual to be convicted under a 2014 law that tightened restrictions on public gatherings and protests in Russia, as per Amnesty International's declaration.

He spent two and a half years behind bars, and the legislation used to prosecute him gained notoriety as "Dadin's law."

Dadin's close friend and exiled former Russian politician Ilya Ponomarev reported his demise on Monday. Ponomarev stated that Dadin perished in battles in the Kharkiv region over the weekend.

"Ildar viewed Ukraine as an ally in this struggle, and he believed that effective resistance was the only way to defeat Putinism," Ponomarev informed CNN, adding that Dadin journeyed to Ukraine in June 2023 and subsequently joined Ukraine's Siberian Battalion and then the Freedom of Russia Legion, a predominantly Russian-composed group defending Ukraine.

"He had a powerful sense of justice, so whenever he observed an injustice – a war, an invasion, innocent lives being lost – he felt obligated to correct that injustice," Ponomarev concluded.

The Freedom of Russia Legion confirmed Dadin's involvement in their military endeavors but refrained from discussing his condition and status on Monday due to ongoing military operations.

Several independent Russian media outlets also reported Dadin's passing on Sunday.

Additional strikes on Ukraine during the night

Russia persisted in its attacks on Ukraine throughout the night, resulting in four fatalities and at least 25 injuries in attacks on the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Sumy regions, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine claimed responsibility for downing 32 Russian drones and two missiles during the night and early Monday morning.

Moreover, Ukraine thwarted a drone and missile attack on its capital on Monday. This marked the fourth Russian assault on Kyiv since the beginning of October, as per Serhiy Popko, the head of the city’s military administration.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of Ukraine reported a successful strike on an offshore oil terminal in Russian-occupied Crimea, near Feodosia.

Subsequently, Igor Tkachenko, the Russia-appointed head of Feodosia city administration, acknowledged a fire at the oil terminal, the largest in Crimea. A state of emergency was declared in Feodosia due to the fire.

This report was aided by CNN’s Nathan Hodge.

