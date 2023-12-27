Skip to content
Pro-Rail Alliance: Traveling by train is much safer than by car

According to an analysis by the Pro-Rail Alliance, traveling by train is significantly safer than by car. As the transport alliance announced on Wednesday on the basis of official statistics, people in Germany are 53 times more likely to have a fatal accident when traveling by car than when...

Two ICEs at Munich Central Station.aussiedlerbote.de

For its analysis, the Pro-Rail Alliance examined accidents with fatalities and serious injuries from 2013 to 2022, and the picture is also confirmed in a Europe-wide comparison. As in previous years, driving is particularly unsafe in Romania with around eight fatalities per billion passenger kilometers and in Poland with six fatalities per billion passenger kilometers, according to the Pro-Rail Alliance.

