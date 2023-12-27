Pro-Rail Alliance: Traveling by train is much safer than by car

For its analysis, the Pro-Rail Alliance examined accidents with fatalities and serious injuries from 2013 to 2022, and the picture is also confirmed in a Europe-wide comparison. As in previous years, driving is particularly unsafe in Romania with around eight fatalities per billion passenger kilometers and in Poland with six fatalities per billion passenger kilometers, according to the Pro-Rail Alliance.

Source: www.stern.de